In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, A tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site is blown up in Punggye-ri, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site, which was formally closed in a series of huge explosions Thursday as a group of foreign journalists looked on.
In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, A tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site is blown up in Punggye-ri, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site, which was formally closed in a series of huge explosions Thursday as a group of foreign journalists looked on. Yonhap via AP, File Korea Pool
In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, A tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site is blown up in Punggye-ri, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site, which was formally closed in a series of huge explosions Thursday as a group of foreign journalists looked on. Yonhap via AP, File Korea Pool

National

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

May 25, 2018 01:11 AM

A controlled explosion at a North Korean nuclear test site blows up a tunnel as part of confidence building measures by the North.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, pro-democracy protesters in the Thai capital confront riot police during a gathering marking the fourth anniversary of a coup.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is surrounded by media after questioning by anti-corruption investigators over a financial scandal that could to criminal charges against him.

In the southern Philippines, weed grows in the ruins of Marawi city, a year after troops crushed a five-month siege by Muslim militants.

In Kashmir, Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol the streets of Srinagar during a strike called by separatists to protest a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

  Comments  