Officer recounts stopping gunman at Illinois high school

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Mark Dallas, a school resource officer, leads Dixon High School's Class of 2018 into their graduation ceremony at the school in Dixon, Ill. Dallas told NBC's Today Show he was in his Dixon High School office May 16 when he heard gunfire in the hallway. Dallas says he recognized the gunman and knew he needed to stop him from entering the gym, where graduation rehearsal was begin held. Dallas says he yelled at Matthew Milby Jr. and the two exchanged shots. Dallas chased Milby outside, where he took Milby into custody after shooting him in the shoulder. The Telegraph via AP, File Peter Balser