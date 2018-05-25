Visitors to zoo witness gorilla birth in exhibit

This Friday, May 25, 2018, photo provided by zoo visitor Brandi Bella-Shaw shows a gorilla named Moka cradling her third baby after the 22-year-old Western lowland gorilla gave birth that morning in her exhibit area at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Pittsburgh. The birth surprised visitors to the zoo's gorilla exhibit, and the zoo says Moka is very attentive and has been encouraging her baby to nurse. (Brandi Bella-Shaw via AP)