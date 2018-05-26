Resistance makes subtle impact even where Trump is popular

Chelsea Abney, right, walks with Danielle Ezell, Democratic state senate candidate, as they knock on doors in The Village, Okla., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Abney grew up surrounded by red. She was a reliable Republican herself until 2015, when she took an online quiz during the party's crowded presidential primary to see which candidate she should vote for. The quiz told her she was a Hillary Clinton voter. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo