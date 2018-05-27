Fight on American Airlines flight after man demands more beer

A belligerent traveler on a flight from St. Croix to Miami started a massive commotion on a Wednesday flight after he asked for more beer, but the flight attendant refused to continue serving him.
Bill Bolduc via YouTube
