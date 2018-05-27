In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, is guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. Kim and Moon met Saturday, May 26, for the second time in a month, exchanging a huge bear hug and broad smiles in a surprise summit at a border village to discuss Kim's potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and ways to follow through on the peace initiatives of the rivals' earlier summit.
US officials are meeting with North Koreans in DMZ

By HYUNG-JIN KIM, FOSTER KLUG and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

May 27, 2018 02:07 PM

The U.S. State Department says American officials are meeting with North Korean officials at the border village of Panmunjom as talks continue over a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says a 'U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials" inside the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that was created at the end of the Korean War.

She says preparations are moving ahead for "a meeting" between the two leaders.

Trump said Saturday that conversations about a potential summit were "going along very well."

He announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the scheduled June 12 meeting in Singapore, only to say on Friday that the summit might be back on.

