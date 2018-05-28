Artificial reef in Florida will honor lost US submarines

This Sunday, May 27, 2018, photo provided by Eternal Reefs shows a part of the On Eternal Patrol Memorial Reef in Sarasota, Fla., that will be installed on the ocean floor about 9 miles off the coast of Sarasota. The monument will honor more than 4,000 officers and crew members who have died while serving aboard American military submarines since 1900. Subtropical Storm Alberto’s crossing of the Gulf of Mexico delayed the installation of the first ball Monday. EternalReefs.com via AP LSK Drones