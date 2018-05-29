'Never-ending' gunfire ended with 5-year-old shot in the head. Her sisters are fed up

A 5-year-old girl and her sisters were inside their Tuscaloosa, Ala., home when bullets began punching through the wall Saturday night.
"It was just a series of gunshots, like never ending, non-stopping gunshots for probably three minutes to four minutes straight," a neighbor of the girls told ABC 33/40. "What was going through my mind was they were attacking the whole neighborhood. I thought it was going to be several people shot. That is what it sounded like."
Police say a man showed up to a party on 25th Street and was asked to leave - and that's when things got violent.
"The suspect was seen brandishing a gun and was asked to leave the area,” Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Kip Hart told the Tuscaloosa News. “An argument started and the suspect began firing at the male victim, who was standing in the yard of his house."
The man was hit and went down - but many more bullets smashed in to the house next door, where a 5-year-old girl and her sisters were sheltering inside, AL.com reported.
One of those bullets struck the 5-year-old girl in the head. She and the 41-year-old male victim were both rushed to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, WBRC reported.
After it was all over, police found "dozens" of bullet casings littering the ground and told the Tuscaloosa News they believed the suspect had fired 60 shots. Hart told AL.com it was "more than 20" shots.
The injured girl's sisters say she's expected to survive, but they're fed up with the violence they face "24/7," they told ABC 33/40.
"Why do they have to come down here and jeopardize our lives?," Jordan Spencer said, one of the injured girl's two sisters, told the station. "This doesn't even stop. They need to shut it down, or something."
Police are now hunting for 24-year-old Brandon Hurst, who is wanted on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, shooting into occupied and unoccupied dwellings and an unoccupied vehicle, WVTM reported.
Hurst was described as a black male, 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Police say anyone with information about the shootings or Hurst can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867. The Tuscaloosa News reported that Hurst was recently released on probation from a stint in jail on a 2012 home invasion charge.
The case comes not long after an argument over a Facebook post resulted in a drive-by shooting in March that left a Huntsville, Ala., child dead.
