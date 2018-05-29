The Latest: Official pledges answers, action in van death

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news conference at the Criminal Investigation Section conference room, in Cincinnati. He showed a stock image of a 2002 Honda Odyssey, which was the same make, model and year of Plush's vehicle. Police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from the 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school. An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14, left people including Kyle Plush’s family unsatisfied, and city council told police to return Tuesday, May 29. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Meg Vogel