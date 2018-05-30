US: Florida mall bomb plotter deserves 20 years in prison

FILE - This Dec. 23, 2013, file photo made available by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department shows Vicente Solano. In a court filing on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, federal prosecutors said that Solano deserves 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to plotting to detonate a bomb in a Florida mall food court in support of the Islamic State extremist group. Solano’s sentencing is set Friday, June 1. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department via AP, File)