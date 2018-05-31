Correction: Restaurant Shooting-Oklahoma story

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, police officers stand outside Louie's On The Lake restaurant in Oklahoma City after a man shot and wounded several patrons inside the restaurant. Police recovered 9 millimeter ammunition, notebook writings, a computer, a laptop and cellphones from the apartment of Alexander Tilghman in a warrant issued hours after the shooting and filed Tuesday, May 29. Tilghman was fatally shot by two civilians. The Oklahoman via AP, File Sarah Phipps