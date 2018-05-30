Sherra Wright arrives for a bond hearing in Criminal Court Division 7, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn. Wright has been charged in the 2010 death of her NBA basketball star ex-husband Lorenzen Wright. A $20 million bond was set by Judge Lee Coffee during the hearing.
Sherra Wright arrives for a bond hearing in Criminal Court Division 7, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn. Wright has been charged in the 2010 death of her NBA basketball star ex-husband Lorenzen Wright. A $20 million bond was set by Judge Lee Coffee during the hearing. The Commercial Appeal via AP Yalonda M. James
Sherra Wright arrives for a bond hearing in Criminal Court Division 7, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn. Wright has been charged in the 2010 death of her NBA basketball star ex-husband Lorenzen Wright. A $20 million bond was set by Judge Lee Coffee during the hearing. The Commercial Appeal via AP Yalonda M. James

National

Judge: $20 million bond for ex-wife of slain NBA player

By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

May 30, 2018 03:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

A Tennessee judge has issued a $20 million bond for the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in his shooting death nearly eight years ago.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said his decision to give Sherra Wright such a high bond was partly driven by her bad behavior while being held at a women's jail on murder and attempted murder charges in her husband's slaying.

Lorenzen Wright's decomposing, bullet-riddled body was found in a swampy field in Memphis on July 28, 2010 — 10 days after he was reported missing.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December in California, where she had lived for three years after moving away from Memphis. Her lawyers argued that she had strong ties to the community in asking for a $100,000 bond.

  Comments  