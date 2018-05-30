Wildlife park: Bear cubs rescued after mother is euthanized

This photo provided by the wildlife park Bearizona in Williams, Ariz., shows two orphaned bear cubs, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, that have been placed in the care of the wildlife rescue park near the Grand Canyon after their mother was euthanized. The park said the 4-month-old black bears were rescued from a treetop in Arizona's White Mountains, and were so small a climber was able to lower them to safety in a backpack. The park says the Arizona Game and Fish Department was forced to euthanize the cubs' mother after twice removing her from a residential area in the town of Pinetop-Lakeside. (Bearizona via AP)