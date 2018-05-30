Police officer responded to a noise complaint. Then he put on boxing gloves, Texas video shows

Police officer responding to a noise complaint has boxing match with teen in Mesquite, Texas. Video shows a Mesquite, Texas police officer in a boxing match with a teenager after responding to a noise complaint at an apartment complex on Monday. Mesquite Police Association ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK Video shows a Mesquite, Texas police officer in a boxing match with a teenager after responding to a noise complaint at an apartment complex on Monday. Mesquite Police Association