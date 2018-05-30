Viral video shows 8-year-old boy helping elderly woman up steps

An 8-year-old boy stopped traffic after he hopped out of a car to help an elderly woman up a set of steps in Milledgeville, Ga.
Courtesy of Riley Duncan
