Hearing delayed for confessed killer who wants to be freed

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, convicted killer Nathaniel Cook leaves Lucas County Common Pleas Court in Toledo, Ohio. Attorneys for Cook, who confessed to a string of rapes and murders with his brother and now wants to be released from an Ohio prison, say a plea deal signed nearly 20 years ago forces the court to order his release this year. A judge plans to hold a hearing Thursday, May 31, in Toledo, when she could decide whether to free Cook. The Blade via AP, File Dave Zapotosky