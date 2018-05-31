Dunes on Pluto made of tiny frozen grains of methane

This July 2015 image made by the New Horizons spacecraft shows dunes, small ripples at bottom right, on Pluto's Sputnik Planitia ice plain. At upper left are a series of mountains. Researchers say the dunes appear to be made mostly of icy specks of methane the size of sand. Thought to be relatively recent, the dunes are located in Pluto’s heart-shaped region at the base of water ice-block mountains with methane snowcaps. Southwest Research Institute via AP NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory