2 of 4 peacocks that escaped from zoo found safe

This still image taken from video provided by CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV shows four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo walking on the shoulder of on Interstate 76, alongside the vehicle of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper attempting to safeguard them Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Philadelphia. One of the four peacocks that escaped was found dead Thursday, May 31, 2018, according to Philadelphia Zoo spokeswoman Dana Lombardo, and likely had been hit by a vehicle. (CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV via AP)