An infant was found inside a dryer, family says. Arkansas mom is charged with murder.

The discovery of a 1-month-old girl’s body has led to murder charges against the baby’s 25-year-old mother in Poinsett County, Arkansas, according to authorities.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to an infant who was possibly dead at a mobile home on Tuesday afternoon, Arkansas Online reported. The child wasn’t alive when authorities got there, FOX 13 said.
The child, identified by WREG as Caseleigh, was found by her father inside a clothes dryer, two of her aunts told the news station. PEOPLE reports that “thermal injuries,” or severe burns, caused the child’s death.
Investigators said Thursday that the baby's mother, Tyra Neal, told them a 2-year-old put Caseleigh in the dryer, reported the Jonesboro Sun via AP. But she later said she may have put the girl in scalding water because the child had diarrhea, then got scared and put her in the dryer, authorities said, according to the newspaper.
Both Caseleigh’s father and Neal were arrested at first, but authorities dropped charges against the dad, the family told WREG.
Neal is charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, Arkansas Online reported. She has four other children, family told WREG.
Neal remains jailed on $1 million bond. No pleas have been entered to the charges against her, PEOPLE reported on Friday. She was appointed a public defender, the Jonesboro Sun reported.
An accidental dryer-related death occurred in Houston, Texas in April. Ten-year-old Fernando Hernandez Jr. was reportedly playing hide-and-seek inside an apartment complex and hid in a communal laundry room. He was found unconscious inside the drum of clothes dryer, authorities said.
Hernandez was electrocuted in the dryer, officials said, PEOPLE reported.
