FIFA: N America World Cup bid outscores 'high risk' Morocco

FILE - In this Saturday March 17, 2018 file photo, a giant screen display the logo of Morocco 2026 inside of the reception before a press conference to promote Morocco's bib for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Casablanca, Morocco. The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has outscored Morocco following inspections with FIFA labeling the North African proposal "high risk" in three areas, it was announced on Friday, June 1. The joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico scored four out of five while Morocco scored 2.7 following FIFA inspections. Abdeljalil Bounhar, file AP Photo