Protesters march in response to police shooting of naked man

Marchers, including Jessica Moreno, center, shout, "Justice for Marcus", as they head to Richmond Police Headquarters from VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond, Va, on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Twenty-four-year-old Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed May 14 by a Richmond police officer after a confrontation on Interstate 95. Peters was unarmed but charged at the officer, who first fired a stun gun and then his service weapon. Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Daniel Sangjib Min