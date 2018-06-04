Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived at the scene early Monday initially believed the boy had suffered "blunt trauma to the head." But an autopsy on the boy identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jechon Anderson revealed a single gunshot wound. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Tyler LaRiviere