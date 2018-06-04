California primary election could solidify Democrats' power

FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but former Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang are among the Democrats hoping to box out Republican John Cox and make it a one-party showdown in November for the state's highest office. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo