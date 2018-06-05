Incumbent to face Tuscaloosa mayor in Alabama governor race

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey puts on an "I voted" sticker after casting her vote in Alabama's primary election at Huntingdon College, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. The Democrats running for governor on Alabama’s primary ballot Tuesday are hoping to build on the victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, while Gov. Kay Ivey wants voters to affirm she belongs in the office she took over amid last year’s scandals on the Republican side. Butch Dill AP Photo