Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach (FL) Fire Rescue station and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.
A mother deer helped its tiny, frightened fawn move out of danger in the middle of a Port Orchard, Washington, road on May 31, and Jessie Larson was overjoyed to be there to capture the moment on video.
NASA has assigned NC State graduate Christina Koch, who was among NASA’s 2015 graduating class with the highest percentage of women, to serve with a crew on the International Space Station scheduled to launch in 2019.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores will be closed Tuesday, May 29, 2018 for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Members of the community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of eight critically endangered red wolf pups. The pups, 5 males and 3 females, were born on Thursday, May 10, to mother Leah and father T.O. Knoxville is one of 43 breeding facilities in the U.S. for red wolves.