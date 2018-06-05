The Latest: Hatchet death suspect arrested in Kentucky

This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police shows Domenic Micheli. Law enforcement throughout the region are on the lookout for accused murderer Micheli, 36, who, from witness accounts, used a hatchet and another bladed instrument to brutally attack and kill his former employer. Police say 46-year-old Joel Paavola was helping clients with a workout Monday, June 4, 2018, when Micheli used a hatchet and another bladed instrument to kill him at The Balance Training center, at a shopping center in the Belle Meade community. Paavola had fired Micheli about 14 months ago, police said. (Metro Nashville Police via AP)