Not cool. The Fonz among 120,000 left off L.A. voter rolls by mistake

It was far from correct-amundo.
Actor Henry Winkler, best known for his portrayal as the ultra-cool Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the 1970s TV hit “Happy Days,” found himself shot down Tuesday in Los Angeles when poll workers could not find his name on the rolls of eligible voters, he reported on Twitter.
“My name was left off the polling registry today in Los Angeles,” Winkler posted on Twitter.
It was all the more galling since Winkler had earlier taken part in “get out the vote” efforts on the social media platform. “May I kindly suggest to VOTE today... Our Country depends on US,” he wrote.
Dean Logan, Los Angeles County registrar of voters, blamed the problem on a printer error that left 118,522 voters off the rolls at 1,500 precincts, reported The Mercury News. Affected voters would receive provisional ballots, he said.
Winkler apparently overcame the problem, later posting a photo of himself wearing an “I Voted” sticker, writing “Your turn,” on Twitter.
