Report: US high-tide flooding twice what it was 30 years ago

This March 2, 2018 file photo shows high Winds and rough surf pound the bulkhead in Stone Harbor, N.J. A new report finds that high-tide flooding is happening across the United States at twice the rate it was just 30 years ago, and predicts records for such flooding will continue to be broken for decades as sea levels rise. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration said high tide flooding, sometimes called sunny-day or “nuisance flooding,” tied or set records last year in more than a quarter of the 98 places the agency monitors around the country.

The Press of Atlantic City via AP

Dale Gerhard