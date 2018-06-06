St. Louis could still be on the hook for Bush's 2015 injury

In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018, photo, former NFL running back Reggie Bush leaves the Civil Courts building with his legal team in St. Louis. Bush says dangerous conditions at a St. Louis stadium led to a season-ending injury in a case that could leave the city on the hook for damages, even though the Rams are long gone. Bush was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in November 2015 when he slipped and fell in a game after being pushed out of bounds at the former Edward Jones Dome. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Ryan Michalesko