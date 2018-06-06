FBI director offers strategy to deflect attacks on agency

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, FBI Director Chris Wray speaks at his installation ceremony at the FBI Building in Washington. Defending his agency in the face of relentless attacks, Wray said Wednesday, June 6, 2018, he doesn't see politics creeping into the bureau's ranks, and the way to keep it that way is to focus on "doing the right thing in the right way." Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo