Texas teen emotionally reunites with deported father before her graduation

An 8-foot alligator was found in the residential neighborhood of Hammocks in Ocoee, Florida, at the end of May. After being caught, the gator knocked the Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper out cold and then smacked two policemen in the face.
Four Mesa, Arizona police officers are on leave after security video surfaced that shows the officers beating a man unconscious after they say he refused an order to sit down while being detained. The incident occurred on May 23.
Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach (FL) Fire Rescue station and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.
A mother deer helped its tiny, frightened fawn move out of danger in the middle of a Port Orchard, Washington, road on May 31, and Jessie Larson was overjoyed to be there to capture the moment on video.
NASA has assigned NC State graduate Christina Koch, who was among NASA’s 2015 graduating class with the highest percentage of women, to serve with a crew on the International Space Station scheduled to launch in 2019.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores will be closed Tuesday, May 29, 2018 for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.