Texas teen emotionally reunites with deported father before her graduation

Eastlake High School graduate Leslie Silva reunites with her father, who was deported, before her graduation.
Ingrid Silva
Alligator goes on attack while being captured

National

Alligator goes on attack while being captured

An 8-foot alligator was found in the residential neighborhood of Hammocks in Ocoee, Florida, at the end of May. After being caught, the gator knocked the Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper out cold and then smacked two policemen in the face.

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

National

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach (FL) Fire Rescue station and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

Mother deer nudges fawn out of danger

National

Mother deer nudges fawn out of danger

A mother deer helped its tiny, frightened fawn move out of danger in the middle of a Port Orchard, Washington, road on May 31, and Jessie Larson was overjoyed to be there to capture the moment on video.