Prospect of Native congresswoman galvanizes American Indians

New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieutenant governor in the fall general election. Haaland is trying to become the first Native American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. Tuesday's primary election upended the political landscape in New Mexico by setting up general-election showdowns between women in two open congressional seats and casting aside an incumbent Democratic state lawmaker who is embroiled sexual harassment accusations . Morgan Lee AP Photo