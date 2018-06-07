Man dragged flaming air conditioner into a hallway. It was a deadly mistake, NY officials say

Two dead in Brooklyn apartment after AC unit catches fire A man dragged an AC unit that was on fire out of an apartment, causing other items to catch fire as it was dragged out. The man reentered the apartment, and he along with another female occupant, died in the fire. FDNY ×

