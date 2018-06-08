Detention centers fill up; border detainees sent to prisons

FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities for separating parents from their children to go forward on Wednesday, June 6, but said he would decide later whether or not to order a nationwide halt. Splitting families has emerged as a high-profile and highly controversial practice since Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy at the border in early May. Any adult who enters the country illegally is criminally prosecuted, even if it means separating parents from children. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo