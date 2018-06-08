Anthony Bourdain, a world-renowned chef and TV personality first on the Travel Channel and then CNN, has died at age 61 in an apparent suicide, CNN announced. He was in his hotel room in Paris, France, while recording an episode for his TV show.
Chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 from suicide, CNN says

Anthony Bourdain, a world-renowned chef and TV personality on the Food Network, Travel Channel and then CNN, has died at age 61, CNN reported.

The news network reported that he committed suicide in his hotel room in Paris, France, while recording an episode for his TV series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a statement from CNN said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

This is a breaking news story.

