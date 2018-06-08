Driver of truck that collided with Amtrak train indicted

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Va. The Amtrak passenger train was carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement Friday, June 8, 2018, that 31-year-old Dana W. Naylor Jr. was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of maiming another while driving under the influence. The Daily Progress via AP, File Zack Wajsgrasu