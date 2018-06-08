Judge to review school shooting suspect's 12-hour interview

Special Assistant Public Defender David Frankel, left, talks with his client school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, center, sits in the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, June 8, 2018. Cruz's attorneys are arguing against the release of his full confession. His attorneys cite concerns over causing more trauma to the Parkland community and harming their client's right to a fair and impartial trial. Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool Taimy Alvarez