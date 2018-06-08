Lawsuit: Government negligent in Texas church massacre

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017 file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part of a makeshift memorial for those who were killed in the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The federal government is being sued for negligence by the Holcombe family that lost nine members during the mass shooting at the church last year. The suit says the federal government was negligent by failing to report the gunman's criminal information into a national database. Eric Gay File AP Photo