Judge: Palin's son cannot bar media from his court case

FILE -This Sept. 3, 2008, file photo shows Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. An Alaska judge has rejected efforts by the eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin to bar the media from covering proceedings in an assault case against him in therapeutic court. Judge David Wallace on Monday, June 11, 2018, said closing Track Palin's hearings to the public and the press "would violate the basic and fundamental principles set forth in long standing precedent." Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo