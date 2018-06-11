Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018, that Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Miller died Sunday after paramedics pulled her from a swimming pool in Coto de Caza, Calif., Saturday. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo