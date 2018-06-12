Girlfriend downloaded Snapchat. It led to a bloody, brutal beating, Texas police say

Solidad Torres, 18, told police two intruders attacked her in the bathroom at her Texas home, LubbockOnline reported.
Lubbock officers responding to a report of a home invasion had found Torres sitting on front porch covered in blood last June. A severe beating had left her bruised all over, with a large laceration on her head that needed staples and an apparent shoe print on her shoulder, the publication said.
The injuries showed she’d been beaten, but the story didn't check out, according to authorities. Police said they didn’t find any evidence that the home had been broken into, and there was no damage to the home, LubbockOnline reported.
Torres later told police what really happened: She had been beaten by her boyfriend, Dameon Marmolejo, 21, Everything Lubbock reported, after he became angry about a social media app he spotted on her phone.
Torres and Marmolejo reportedly met on Snapchat. But when they started dating, Marmolejo told her to delete it, KCBD reported. She’d removed it from her phone amid him constantly accusing her of cheating on him, she said, the news station reported.
But then Torres' phone flashed with a Snapchat notification when Marmolejo walked into her home, KCBD reported.
Torres said her boyfriend slapped her and pushed her, causing her to fall to the floor. He punched her in her sides and torso and stomped on her back and her head with his foot, all while accusing her of cheating, KCBD reported.
An arrest warrant says she tried to lock herself in the bathroom to escape him, but he pushed his way in, the news station said. Marmolejo then slammed the girl’s head against the tub and continued to beat her, according Everything Lubbock.
When Marmolejo saw her bleeding, he called 911 and left, Torres said, Everything Lubbock reported. He was arrested two months later.
Marmolejo pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, LubbockOnline reported. He could get up to 20 years in prison.
A sentencing hearing for Marmolejo was expected to take place Tuesday.
