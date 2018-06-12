Watch this abandoned baby moose and a family's dog play after becoming 'fast friends'

A family heard the cries of a lonesome baby moose early Saturday morning.
They had no idea their dog and the abandoned critter would become "fast friends."
Shannon Lugdon shared over two dozen images and videos of the precious moose that she found outside her home in Wallagrass, Maine.
Her family heard the moose "calling for her Momma" at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Lugdon wrote, but they didn't approach the baby until later in the afternoon when it started to wander near a road.
She and her family enlisted the help of local game wardens to determine the next best step.
"Two phenomenal wardens — Adrian and Nick — came over and we helped Miss Maggie back down to the brook in the shade," she wrote. "She spent the day wandering around by the brook and returning to the spot we think her Momma had left her.
"The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours," she added. "Wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink and rest."
The family's dog Leo and the moose became "fast friends" on Sunday after she let the pooch out in the yard, Lugdon wrote on Facebook. Along with the video of the two playing, she also shared a picture of the pair of animals as they greet each other.
Lugdon said that the wild animal was "affectionate" and "begging for attention," so she and her family decided to feed the hungry moose a milkshake with grass, clover and a small amount of milk.
"Moose can't have lactose so I only added a small amount of milk," she clarified. "After talking to a local vet, we switched her to whole Lactaid."
The same wardens came back to check on the moose on Sunday, according to Lugdon, who told McClatchy "our family promotes outdoor adventures in Northern Maine through Summer Camps and Guided Hunts at Lugdon Lodge on Eagle Lake."
A biologist then arrived on Monday and said the moose weighed 27 pounds and was just six days old. The critter, which Lugdon named "Miss Maggie," is now heading to the Maine Wildlife Park, according to the Facebook post.
Lugdon said she is happy everything seemed to turn out all right for the abandoned animal.
"We are, as always, grateful for our amazing wardens!" she wrote.
