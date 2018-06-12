Prosecutors: Video shows 2 buying tools used to cut up woman

In this photo taken Dec. 5, 2017, law enforcement personnel examine a stretch of road near Clay Center, Neb., as they search for the remains of Sydney Loofe who had been missing since Nov. 16, 2017. Prosecutors allege in court documents unsealed Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that Aubrey Trail told investigators that he strangled 24-year-old Loofe, of Lincoln, with an extension cord on Nov. 15 2017. Her dismembered body parts were found in trash bags dumped in a field. Trail and Bailey Boswell face murder and other charges. The Journal-Star via AP Eric Gregory