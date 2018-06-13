Air Force deserter worked for University of California

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time at the U.S. Air Force. Hughes, a Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance, who deserted 35 years ago and was arrested in California last week worked for years as a consultant for the University of California. (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP, File)