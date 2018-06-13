Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is chaired by Holder, has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states. The lawsuit claims that the current maps discriminate against black voters. They filed separate federal lawsuits Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana, challenging congressional maps state lawmakers in each state approved in 2011. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo