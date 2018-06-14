Woman whose Great Danes were seized could face jail time

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Christina Fay, of Wolfeboro, attends District Court at the Carroll County Superior Courthouse in Ossipee, N.H. Fay, who was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is expected back in court to learn her sentence. Fay could serve as little as a month in jail on animal cruelty charges if she undergoes counseling. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 14, 2018, to discuss an alternative plan to prosecutors’ recommended yearlong jail term. The Concord Monitor via AP, File Elizabeth Frantz