U-Haul trucks parked on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., are damaged after a strong storm moved through the area on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. A powerful storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines. The Citizens' Voice via AP Christopher Dolan

National

National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit town

The Associated Press

June 14, 2018 06:30 AM

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.

National Weather Service investigators will try to determine if a tornado hit a northeast Pennsylvania city.

They'll head to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to assess the damage.

A powerful storm struck a shopping plaza late Wednesday night while the area was under a tornado warning. Township police wrote on their Facebook page that there were reports of "multiple collapsed buildings."

Photos posted on social media show shattered storefronts and major damage to businesses including, a Panera Bread restaurant and a Barnes & Noble bookstore. Debris lay scattered in parking lots and on streets and sidewalks.

Cars were overturned and trees and power lines were knocked down.

There are no reports of injuries.

