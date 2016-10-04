Turkey suspends 12,800 police officers from duty

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building Pause

5:11 Stunning Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis from space in ultra-high def

1:05 Fidel Castro delivers speech to Communist Party, and bids final farewell

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest

1:58 Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:36 Terror in Brussels: A Timeline of Horror

0:53 Obama condemns Brussels terrorist attacks

0:22 Brussels explosion forces people to evacuate metro tunnel

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds