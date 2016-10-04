Ethiopia arrests blogger critical of government

Ethiopian police have arrested a blogger who criticized the government, especially its handling of the ongoing protests in the Oromia and Amhara regions.
Seyoum Teshome, an outspoken university lecturer who was frequently quoted by international media about the anti- government protests in Ethiopia, was detained on October 1 at his house in Wolisso town in the restive Oromia region.
Ethiopia's government spokesman, Getachew Reda, told the AP on Tuesday that he heard about Seyoum's arrest and is investigating the reasons why.
Days before his arrest, Seyoum told The Associated Press that he was planning to start his doctoral studies at Addis Ababa University and was starting his own blogging website, Ethiothinkthank. He wrote about Ethiopia's anti-government protests on his blogging site and Facebook page.
"This arrest of a prominent writer and commentator is deeply disturbing as it comes against a backdrop of government moves to stifle protests and criticism," said Robert Mahoney, deputy director of the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. "Seyoum Teshome should be released without delay and without condition."
Ethiopia is the third worst jailer of journalists in Africa and a number of journalists are serving jail terms for writing critical pieces about the government, said the journalists' group.
On Sunday, dozens of Ethiopians were killed in the restive Oromia region where for a year anti-government protests have called for respect for human rights, wider freedoms and the release of detained opposition figures and journalists. The deaths were caused by a stampede after government forces fired tear gas and bullets to disperse angry protestors during the annual Irrecha Thanksgiving celebration of the Oromo people. The Sunday incident has sparked renewed protests in many towns across Oromia. The government said 55 have died but online activists and opposition groups outside Ethiopia claim the death toll is much higher.
