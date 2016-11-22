Stark choice for Venezuela ‘first nephews’: Cooperate or spend decades in prison

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation Pause

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

0:23 Enhanced infrared imagery shows eye of Hurricane Matthew

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?

1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes

9:08 Governor McCrory speaks about North Carolina’s preparations for Hurricane Matthew

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims